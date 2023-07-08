Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after buying an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

MSM stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

