Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,294,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 853,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

