Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.22 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 210.5% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $127.22 million and $89.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00322981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00891438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00549704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00138203 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,227,669 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

