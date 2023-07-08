Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $17,577.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 700 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $17,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,684,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,936,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $249,332.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $1,426,454.70.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $3,413.60.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,365,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

