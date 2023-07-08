VirtualMeta (VMA) One Day Volume Hits $3,912.43

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 61.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $3,912.43 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 298.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00994169 USD and is up 13.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,896.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

