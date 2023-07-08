Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.99 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00010604 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and $1.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004586 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017368 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019473 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014170 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.06 or 1.00024041 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile
Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.
Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading
