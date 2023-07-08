Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $413.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

