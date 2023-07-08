WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235,198.19

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.53 million and $235,198.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00323417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

