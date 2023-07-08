Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

