Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

