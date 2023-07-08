Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,647,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 172,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

