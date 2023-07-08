Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1213 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.