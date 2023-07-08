Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 451,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

