Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $13.70 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

