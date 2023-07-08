WOO Network (WOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.48 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $377.67 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,169,857 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

