World Mobile Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and $523,167.50 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,486,224 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.