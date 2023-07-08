WT Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 278,341 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Yatsen comprises 0.1% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Price Performance

NYSE YSG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

