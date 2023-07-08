Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $371,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $119,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $176,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,507 shares of company stock valued at $108,549,283. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

