ZClassic Price Tops $0.0691 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $641,778.64 and $12.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00093697 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

