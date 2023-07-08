ZClassic Price Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $646,968.10 and $18.02 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

