ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.06

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 49.5% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $645,573.79 and $21.06 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00093956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00026013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

