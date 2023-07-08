Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $344.57 million, a PE ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Insider Activity

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.