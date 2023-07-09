ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1,562.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.29 or 1.00021596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002567 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $669.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.