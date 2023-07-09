Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.27. 2,325,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.10 and its 200-day moving average is $380.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

