Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.