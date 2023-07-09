AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 256.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 50,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 106.8% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

