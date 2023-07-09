Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $3,974,100.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,333,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Airbnb by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,993,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 440.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

