Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$29.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$21.55 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$20.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.03.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

