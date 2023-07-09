American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $15,957.93 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 7,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $15,957.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,058,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $56,220.75.

American Well Stock Performance

AMWL stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $556.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in American Well by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

