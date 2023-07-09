Analysts Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Price Target at $156.00

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.06 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

