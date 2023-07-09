Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $257.30

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $236.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

