AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.88.
Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,202,842.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.16. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
