BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.86 ($13.08).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.33) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 888.20 ($11.27) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,741.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 957.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 927.08.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

