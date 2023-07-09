Bank of America Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $14.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.77.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Coty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

