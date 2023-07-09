Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,700 shares of company stock worth $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

