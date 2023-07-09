Barclays Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,037,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 132.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

