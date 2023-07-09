Berenberg Bank Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 170

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.66) to GBX 148 ($1.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.81) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 159.20 ($2.02).

FirstGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 145.70 ($1.85) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.10 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,457.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.92.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,440,894.92). Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

