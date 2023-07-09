Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CTO Sells $11,320.10 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CTO Michael Skynner sold 451 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $11,320.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4,393.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

