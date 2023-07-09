BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

