Brokerages Set OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target at $13.33

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Insider Transactions at OPAL Fuels

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 3.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

OPAL opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.65. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.