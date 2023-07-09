Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Target Price at $10.47

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get GAP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GAP by 26.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in GAP by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 207.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.93.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

About GAP

(Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.