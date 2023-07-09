Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR opened at $51.45 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 422,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.