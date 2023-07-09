Cardano Tops 1-Day Volume of $183.53 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and approximately $183.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.01 or 0.06175955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,190,615 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.