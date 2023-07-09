Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Carvana Trading Up 21.1 %
CVNA opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
