Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Carvana Trading Up 21.1 %

CVNA opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

