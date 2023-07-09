Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Casper has a total market cap of $411.01 million and $1.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,848,149,910 coins and its circulating supply is 11,159,562,995 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,846,357,666 with 11,157,874,912 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03802652 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,616,733.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

