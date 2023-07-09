Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Hits $541.08 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $541.08 million and $4,163.69 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.