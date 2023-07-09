Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.52.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

