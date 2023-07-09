Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Chase had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.
Chase Stock Performance
CCF opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75. Chase has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chase
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
