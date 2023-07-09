Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, reports. Chase had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75. Chase has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chase by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chase by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chase



Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

