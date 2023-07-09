China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.38 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

