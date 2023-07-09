Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.