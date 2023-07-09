Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
